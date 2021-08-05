Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 561,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,895. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.