Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 561,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,895. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
