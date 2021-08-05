AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

AtriCure stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.47. 869,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

