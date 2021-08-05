Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Unifi updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Unifi stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,504. Unifi has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

