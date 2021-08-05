SkinCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,499.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $179,577.59 and $39,499.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.57 or 0.00898769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00098693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00042694 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.