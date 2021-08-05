Obee Network (OBEE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $8,527.82 and approximately $20.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00150176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00101241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.05 or 0.99786638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00834218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

