Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 22,388,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,022,762. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Truist lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

