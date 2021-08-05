Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Releases Earnings Results

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%.

Shares of TSQ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,250. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $220.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

