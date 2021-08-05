InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.250 EPS.

InMode stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,758. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.68. InMode has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.