MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Shares of MELI traded up $216.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,786.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,501.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,761.46 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,886.58.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

