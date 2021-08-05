Analysts Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 6,226,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,792. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $11,731,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

