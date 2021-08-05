ByteNext Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $6,689.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00046175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00148878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00100971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,486.23 or 0.99954472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.94 or 0.00834319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.