Urus (URUS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00900517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00042704 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

