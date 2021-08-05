STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

STAA traded up $26.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.05. 752,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,431 shares of company stock valued at $63,607,495. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

