Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Shares of ETR traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.46. 1,108,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,169. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

