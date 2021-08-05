Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issues Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,140. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNSE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. reduced their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.