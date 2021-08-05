Bonded Finance (BOND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $140,823.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $140,823.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00058123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00908323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00098910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00042712 BTC.

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

