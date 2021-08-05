Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0012

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $54,519.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,286.91 or 0.99919571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00031719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.36 or 0.01151713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00341982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00404894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

