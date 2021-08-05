Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $254-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.53 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 195,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.