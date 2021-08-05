Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Unifi updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 56,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

