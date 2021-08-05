Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00.
Facebook stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,211,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.
FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.7% in the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.9% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
