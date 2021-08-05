Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00.

Facebook stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,211,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.7% in the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.9% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

