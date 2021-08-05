Veritaseum Reaches Market Cap of $46.84 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $46.84 million and $1,753.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for $21.79 or 0.00053988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00058329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00911341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00099035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042759 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

