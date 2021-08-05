Axis DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $533,256.97 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $533,256.97 and approximately $86,661.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00058329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00911341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00099035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042759 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

