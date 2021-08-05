PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $120,134.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00058329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00911341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00099035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042759 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,267,049 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

