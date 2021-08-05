BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $786,038.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,359.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.79 or 0.06892576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.24 or 0.01348497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00358729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00128865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00622462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00346721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00292039 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.