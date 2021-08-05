Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. 442,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Several brokerages have commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

