Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

NYSE HBB traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $244.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.