Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.810 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.48. 777,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,120. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.10.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

