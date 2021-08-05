Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ORA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $70.18. 619,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

