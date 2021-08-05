Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLXN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,614. The stock has a market cap of $324.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

