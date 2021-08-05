eBoost Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $56.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00356732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

