Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $88.83. 1,047,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.30.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.