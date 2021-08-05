Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NYSE BDC traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 216,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Belden has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.42 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

