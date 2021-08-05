American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Buyback $6.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AIG traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,530. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

