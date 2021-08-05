8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,955. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGHT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

