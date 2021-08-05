Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $283-289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.70 million.Certara also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 372,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,358. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,745,414.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

