BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $12,205,471.59 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares in the company, valued at $662,151,249.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.88. 272,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $207.96 and a 12 month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

