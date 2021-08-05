Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Hits $8.46 on Major Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $28.51 million and $3.15 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.46 or 0.00020828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00058636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.00910997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,592,393 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371,616 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.