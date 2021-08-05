Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $373,890.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00.

Shares of BLI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 298,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.