BitBall Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,534.49 or 0.99851816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00068938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011552 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

