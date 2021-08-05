CRYPTO20 Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.41 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00007733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $125.41 million and approximately $40,498.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00058636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.00910997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00042711 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,947,242 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

