Indorse Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,812.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 88.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $4,812.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 132.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00058854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00913297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00042884 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.