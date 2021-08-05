Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $71.69

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Tornado has a market cap of $430,163.15 and approximately $419,773.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $71.69 or 0.00177584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00142382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,303.69 or 0.99831098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.58 or 0.00838657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

