Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,676. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $848.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

