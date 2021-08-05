Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $49.04. 372,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,731. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,221 shares of company stock worth $4,992,384 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

