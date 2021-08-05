SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,171. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.