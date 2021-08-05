Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $142.50. 5,188,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

