Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $484,029.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00102126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00142880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,981.04 or 0.99563908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.11 or 0.00839506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

