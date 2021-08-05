PIBBLE Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $23.62 million and approximately $36,589.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00059113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00914864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043191 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

