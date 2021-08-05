V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,356 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,875,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,892,000 after acquiring an additional 300,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

