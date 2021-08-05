Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $416.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,355,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $443.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a PE ratio of 333.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,116 shares of company stock valued at $72,751,824. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

