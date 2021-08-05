Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.
NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $416.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,355,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $443.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a PE ratio of 333.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
